The village of Wujia Gedu in Inner Mongolia lies 600km west of Beijing. Photo: Orange Wang
China Economy

China’s Baoshang Bank failure has silver lining in the form of greater focus on rural lending

  • Baoshang Bank, which is part of Xiao Jianhua’s Tomorrow Group, was taken over by the government in May due to ‘severe credit risks’
  • Based in Inner Mongolia’s Baotou city, the bank aggressively expanded its lending to rural communities, which are now seeing more lending options open up
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:15am, 24 Jul, 2019

The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for first face-to-face talk since G20, source says

  • American delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 8:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 23 Jul, 2019

