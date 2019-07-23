Channels

US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump

  • US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
  • American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
Topic |   US-China tech war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 6:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for first face-to-face talk since G20, source says

  • American delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 8:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 23 Jul, 2019

The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
