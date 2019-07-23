The one-year benchmark lending rate is currently set at 4.35 per cent, while the one-year deposit benchmark rate is set at 1.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China unlikely to follow US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, central bank governor suggests
- People’s Bank of China chief Yi Gang tells Chinese magazine ‘Caixin’ that Beijing does not always follow rate changes made by its American counterpart
- The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce a 0.25 percentage point cut next week
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top leadership to gauge outlook for the economy and policy amid US trade war
- The 25-member top leadership group, headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to gather before the end of July to discuss plans for the next six months
- US President Donald Trump goaded China after its growth rate slowed to a record low of 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019
