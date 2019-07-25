Channels

Chinese Customs data shows that In the first six months of the marketing year, between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: AFP
China Economy

As US-China trade talks resume, how much demand does Beijing have for American farm goods?

  • US soybean exports have largely been replaced by those from Brazil, with the situation complicated by the impact of African swine fever
  • US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is set to lead a US team to Shanghai next week to meet with Vice-Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:13am, 25 Jul, 2019

Container shipping accounted for only around 17 per cent of seaborne cargo volumes in 2017. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Trade war, deglobalisation and technology: can container shipping weather the storm?

  • The engine of globalisation has had a ‘torrid decade’, and the sector is facing another period of great volatility
  • The US-China trade war is accelerating the regionalisation of supply chains, with the long haul sea freight business a natural casualty
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:46pm, 17 Jul, 2019

