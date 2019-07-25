Channels

The scholars also said that China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is "against our policy goals". Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say

  • Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
  • Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want operate globally
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 4:30am, 25 Jul, 2019

The scholars also said that China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump

  • US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
  • American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
Topic |   US-China tech war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:59pm, 23 Jul, 2019

US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
