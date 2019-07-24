Channels

The industrial sector includes mining, manufacturing and public utilities. Photo: AP
China Economy

US trade war has cost China almost 2 million industrial jobs, CICC research shows

  • Total losses of 5 million represent 3.4 per cent of total employment in the sector, according to China International Capital Corporation
  • Total is equal to 0.7 per cent of China’s overall labour force, but does not include any impact from May’s US tariff increases on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Jul, 2019


China, the world’s second largest economy, has been the target of increased tariffs by US President Donald Trump for over a year, with US$250 billion Chinese goods now covered by 25 per cent levies. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war caused ‘self-inflicted’ damage to the global economy, says IMF after third 2019 forecast cut

  • International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its 2019 world growth forecast down to 3.2 per cent, 0.1 percentage point below its previous outlook released in January
  • Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have continued for over a year despite the latest truce agreed by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:35pm, 24 Jul, 2019

China, the world’s second largest economy, has been the target of increased tariffs by US President Donald Trump for over a year, with US$250 billion Chinese goods now covered by 25 per cent levies. Photo: AFP
