The industrial sector includes mining, manufacturing and public utilities. Photo: AP
US trade war has cost China almost 2 million industrial jobs, CICC research shows
- Total losses of 5 million represent 3.4 per cent of total employment in the sector, according to China International Capital Corporation
- Total is equal to 0.7 per cent of China’s overall labour force, but does not include any impact from May’s US tariff increases on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
China, the world’s second largest economy, has been the target of increased tariffs by US President Donald Trump for over a year, with US$250 billion Chinese goods now covered by 25 per cent levies. Photo: AFP
