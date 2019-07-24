Shanghai is China’s global financial hub, while Beijing is viewed as more of a political centre. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s choice of Shanghai for US trade talks emphasises commercial rather than political focus, analysts say
- Switching first face-to-face gathering since G20 summit from Beijing sends message that ‘trade should be trade, and politics should be politics,’ analyst says
- Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet counterparts Vice-Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan
Topic | US-China trade war
Shanghai is China’s global financial hub, while Beijing is viewed as more of a political centre. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump
- US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
- American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP