China’s left-behind children may suffer psychological problems including juvenile delinquency. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

Are China’s social ills from four decades of rapid economic growth approaching a tipping point?

  • Experts warn that problems created by rapid economic expansion may have reached dangerous levels, threatening stability
  • A number of not-for-profit start-ups are emerging to address issues as Beijing vows to strengthen efforts on boosting employment, education and social security
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Updated: 12:09pm, 25 Jul, 2019

The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say

  • Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
  • Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want operate globally
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Updated: 5:41am, 25 Jul, 2019

