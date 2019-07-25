China’s left-behind children may suffer psychological problems including juvenile delinquency. Photo: Alamy
Are China’s social ills from four decades of rapid economic growth approaching a tipping point?
- Experts warn that problems created by rapid economic expansion may have reached dangerous levels, threatening stability
- A number of not-for-profit start-ups are emerging to address issues as Beijing vows to strengthen efforts on boosting employment, education and social security
The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say
- Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
- Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want operate globally
