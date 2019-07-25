Channels

The Politburo, China’s 25-member top leadership group headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to hold its quarterly meeting on the economy before the end of the month and may propose new policies to shore up growth and employment. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

US trade war, household debt and labour market raise questions over China’s latest bid to spur spending

  • National Development and Reform Commission will lead a body made up of 24 ministries to upgrade consumption and study new ways to boost spending
  • Beijing looking to shifting its investment-led growth model to a consumption-driven one, with the shift taking on greater importance due to the trade war
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 4:08pm, 25 Jul, 2019

The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say

  • Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
  • Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want to operate globally
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 12:12pm, 25 Jul, 2019

