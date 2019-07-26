China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
China’s weak exports in first half of 2019 are also bad news for its major trading partners
- China’s exports in the first six months rose by just 0.1 per cent, dampening demand for imports to increase pressure on the worldwide supply chain
- Biggest drop in first half exports was to the United States, down 8.1 per cent, despite the trade truce agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites
- China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
- While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
