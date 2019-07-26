Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s weak exports in first half of 2019 are also bad news for its major trading partners

  • China’s exports in the first six months rose by just 0.1 per cent, dampening demand for imports to increase pressure on the worldwide supply chain
  • Biggest drop in first half exports was to the United States, down 8.1 per cent, despite the trade truce agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 6:08am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites

  • China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
  • While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 11:07am, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.