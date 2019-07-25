In Beijing and Shanghai, about 40 per cent of regular residents do not possess a hukou, which are closely related to the ability to access social benefits and local schools. Photo: Reuters
China’s growth being held back by restrictive resident registration system, urbanisation expert says
- A hukou controls access to public services and is often based on the birthplace of the holder, therefore preventing the movement of labour to the most productive areas
- Weak economic growth in both Beijing and Shanghai in the first half of 2019 should act as a warning, according to professor Lu Ming
US trade war, household debt and labour market raise questions over China’s latest bid to spur spending
- National Development and Reform Commission will lead a body made up of 24 ministries to upgrade consumption and study new ways to boost spending
- Beijing looking to shifting its investment-led growth model to a consumption-driven one, with the shift taking on greater importance due to the trade war
The Politburo, China’s 25-member top leadership group headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to hold its quarterly meeting on the economy before the end of the month and may propose new policies to shore up growth and employment. Photo: Xinhua