The Chinese University of Hong Kong study looked at a sample of mandated disclosures involving 5,370 cases between 2008 and 2016. Photo: AFP
China’s courts ‘biased’ towards state giants due to political pressure, study shows
- Only 37 per cent of cases involving SOEs were disclosed, despite a requirement from the Supreme People’s Court, according to the Chinese University of Hong Kong
- China is under pressure from the United States to reform its state-owned enterprises, although have continued to intensify their role in the economy
The Politburo, China’s 25-member top leadership group headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to hold its quarterly meeting on the economy before the end of the month and may propose new policies to shore up growth and employment. Photo: Xinhua
US trade war, household debt and labour market raise questions over China’s latest bid to spur spending
- National Development and Reform Commission will lead a body made up of 24 ministries to upgrade consumption and study new ways to boost spending
- Beijing looking to shifting its investment-led growth model to a consumption-driven one, with the shift taking on greater importance due to the trade war
