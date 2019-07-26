The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership involves the 10 Asean nations of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India. Photo: EPA
China pushing for world’s largest regional trade deal without US, hailing ‘momentum’ with Asian partners
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involves the 10 Asean nations as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India
- Talks are ongoing in Zhengzhou, and will continue into next week when Chinese and American trade negotiators will resume their talks in Shanghai
China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
China’s weak exports in first half of 2019 are also bad news for its major trading partners
- China’s exports in the first six months rose by just 0.1 per cent, dampening demand for imports to increase pressure on the worldwide supply chain
- Biggest drop in first half exports was to the United States, down 8.1 per cent, despite the trade truce agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
