The draft regulation from the People’s Bank of China will be finalised after feedback is received by late August. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank issues draft rules on financial holding companies in move to rein in risk
- Firms with two types of financial business must apply for licence within six months of regulation taking effect and have US$726 million registered capital
- People’s Bank of China says ‘regulatory vacuum … has led to risk accumulation and exposure’
Topic | China economy
The Tomorrow Group business empire controlled by mysterious billionaire Xiao Jianhua was worth trillions of yuan. Photo: AFP
Ex-Tomorrow Group aide released as China speeds up downsizing of Xiao Jianhua’s empire, sources say
- Wen Yingjie, a top aide to the Chinese tycoon, was set free without trial in June after three years under investigation, three independent sources said
- China’s banking regulator said risks had been brought under control after it sold stakes in more than 10 institutions and took control of Baoshang Bank
