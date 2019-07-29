Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese and US trade negotiators will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China, Donald Trump keep expectations low ahead of trade talks in Shanghai

  • Next round of negotiations – the first since early May – will be held at symbolic venue for bilateral relationship
  • Chinese state media doesn’t expect any big breakthrough this week, and US president says Beijing could hold out on a deal until after 2020 election
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese and US trade negotiators will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s weak exports in first half of 2019 are also bad news for its major trading partners

  • China’s exports in the first six months rose by just 0.1 per cent, dampening demand for imports to increase pressure on the worldwide supply chain
  • Biggest drop in first half exports was to the United States, down 8.1 per cent, despite the trade truce agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 6:08am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.