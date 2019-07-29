Chinese and US trade negotiators will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China, Donald Trump keep expectations low ahead of trade talks in Shanghai
- Next round of negotiations – the first since early May – will be held at symbolic venue for bilateral relationship
- Chinese state media doesn’t expect any big breakthrough this week, and US president says Beijing could hold out on a deal until after 2020 election
China is the leading maker of personal computers and smartphones globally, but it continues to rely heavily on imported components from the US and the rest of the world. Photo: EPA
China’s weak exports in first half of 2019 are also bad news for its major trading partners
- China’s exports in the first six months rose by just 0.1 per cent, dampening demand for imports to increase pressure on the worldwide supply chain
- Biggest drop in first half exports was to the United States, down 8.1 per cent, despite the trade truce agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
