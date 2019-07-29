Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

By the end of 2014, US dollar assets accounted for 58 per cent of China’s total forex reserves, down from 79 per cent in 2005, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

How much of China’s forex reserves is in US dollars? Beijing gives up two of its best-kept secrets

  • The country’s holdings of foreign currency generated an annual average return of 3.68 per cent from 2005 to 2014, Safe says, shedding light on the stockpile
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

By the end of 2014, US dollar assets accounted for 58 per cent of China’s total forex reserves, down from 79 per cent in 2005, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.