Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political
- Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
- Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
China, Donald Trump keep expectations low ahead of trade talks in Shanghai
- Next round of negotiations – the first since early May – will be held at symbolic venue for bilateral relationship, the Xijiao State Guest Hotel
- Chinese state media does not expect any big breakthrough this week, and US president says Beijing could hold out on a deal until after 2020 election
