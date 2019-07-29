Channels

Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political

  • Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
  • Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:39pm, 29 Jul, 2019


Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China, Donald Trump keep expectations low ahead of trade talks in Shanghai

  • Next round of negotiations – the first since early May – will be held at symbolic venue for bilateral relationship, the Xijiao State Guest Hotel
  • Chinese state media does not expect any big breakthrough this week, and US president says Beijing could hold out on a deal until after 2020 election
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:05am, 29 Jul, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
