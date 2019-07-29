Since the first African swine fever outbreak in Liaoning province in August 2018, the disease has affected animals across the country, forcing China to cull more than 1.1 million pigs from an estimated herd of 350 million. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork prices to hit record level in 2019 due to African swine fever, even as imports surge, report says
- Rabobank forecasts that prices will surpass the previous record seen in 2016 in the fourth quarter, hitting 30 yuan (US$4.36) per kilogram
- Official data shows that domestic prices rose 30 per cent in June as production continues to slide after over 1 million pigs were culled
Topic | China economy
Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political
- Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
- Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic | US-China trade war
