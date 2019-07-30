Channels

US President Donald Trump pressed Chinese counterpart Xi Xinping during their summit in Osaka for a promise to buy more US farm products, but the Chinese president refused to make a concrete commitment. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s purchases of US agricultural products ‘efforts to show goodwill’ ahead of Shanghai trade talks

  • State TV says ‘millions of tonnes’ of US soybeans bought since the G20 summit between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the end of June
  • Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday and Wednesday
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:30am, 30 Jul, 2019

Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political

  • Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
  • Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:27pm, 29 Jul, 2019

