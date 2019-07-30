In 2018, Chinese families had the fewest babies since 1961, government statistics showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s young people fear ‘miserable retirement’ with state pension fund predicted to dry up by 2035
- Rapidly ageing population and shrinking workforce mean net contributions will start to decline in 2023, according to Chinese Academy of Social Sciences study in April
- Government has already transferred 600 billion yuan (US$87 billion) in equity to the fund, but people are taking out private pension plans from as young as 20s
Topic | China economy
Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political
- Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
- Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic | US-China trade war
