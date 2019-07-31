Channels

Financial regulators unexpectedly took over Baoshang Bank in May, with the China Construction Bank taking over daily operations. Photo: Orange Wang
China Economy

China’s control over its entire economy weakened as Baoshang Bank failure starts domino effect

  • Takeover of Baotou-based lender in May was the first bank failure in over 20 years in a system that had come to believe that all financial institutions were guaranteed
  • Government-directed investment in the Bank of Jinzhou last week further underscored the problems as big banks reduce loans to smaller institutions
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:10am, 31 Jul, 2019

The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare

  • There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
  • Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:52pm, 30 Jul, 2019

