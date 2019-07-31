Financial regulators unexpectedly took over Baoshang Bank in May, with the China Construction Bank taking over daily operations. Photo: Orange Wang
China’s control over its entire economy weakened as Baoshang Bank failure starts domino effect
- Takeover of Baotou-based lender in May was the first bank failure in over 20 years in a system that had come to believe that all financial institutions were guaranteed
- Government-directed investment in the Bank of Jinzhou last week further underscored the problems as big banks reduce loans to smaller institutions
Topic | China economy
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic | US-China trade war
