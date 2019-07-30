Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on May 10. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on May 10. Photo: Reuters
Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA
US-China trade talks collapse was ‘not normal’, says veteran US negotiator, as focus turns political
- Face-to-face talks are set to resume in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since May
- Veteran US trade negotiator Claire Reade warns economics are now ‘not the driver’ of talks as Washington political consensus against China grows
Topic | US-China trade war
Overall trade between the world’s two largest economies has been declining, and in the first half of 2019, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. Photo: EPA