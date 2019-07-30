Riot police fired tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters as they marched towards the central government’s liaison office on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests, government ‘inability’ to address concerns damaging business confidence, Fitch warns
- The global rating agency says factors underpinning the city’s AA+ rating are being tested, including governance and rule of law
- Further integration with China would also further entwine institutional and regulatory frameworks of both places
Topic | China economy
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic | US-China trade war
