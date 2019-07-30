The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe) on Sunday disclosed that it had cut the portion of US dollar-denominated assets in its reserves portfolio to 58 per cent in 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
China has ‘price to pay’ for cutting US dollar share of forex reserves, analysts say
- Analysts raise doubts whether Beijing has already gone too far in turning away from the US dollar
- China shed light on secretive foreign exchange reserves by releasing investment returns and US dollar share in decade to 2014
Topic | China economy
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic | US-China trade war
