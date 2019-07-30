Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe) on Sunday disclosed that it had cut the portion of US dollar-denominated assets in its reserves portfolio to 58 per cent in 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China has ‘price to pay’ for cutting US dollar share of forex reserves, analysts say

  • Analysts raise doubts whether Beijing has already gone too far in turning away from the US dollar
  • China shed light on secretive foreign exchange reserves by releasing investment returns and US dollar share in decade to 2014
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 7:30pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe) on Sunday disclosed that it had cut the portion of US dollar-denominated assets in its reserves portfolio to 58 per cent in 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare

  • There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
  • Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:52pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.