The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China can turn US trade war ‘crisis into an opportunity’, says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint
- Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
- US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
