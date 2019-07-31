Hu Huaibang, former chairman of the China Development Bank, is being investigated for “a serious disciplinary violation”, according to a statement from the Communist Party’s enforcement agency on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China’s ex-‘super bank’ chief faces probe as Beijing’s financial sector corruption crackdown continues
- Hu Huaibang, the chairman of China Development Bank until last September, was put under investigation for a ‘serious disciplinary violation’
- Earlier court documents show Hu had links to a vanished Chinese oil tycoon, having allegedly helped provide him with billions of dollars in capital
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows
- Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
- Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
