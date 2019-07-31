Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hu Huaibang, former chairman of the China Development Bank, is being investigated for “a serious disciplinary violation”, according to a statement from the Communist Party’s enforcement agency on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s ex-‘super bank’ chief faces probe as Beijing’s financial sector corruption crackdown continues

  • Hu Huaibang, the chairman of China Development Bank until last September, was put under investigation for a ‘serious disciplinary violation’
  • Earlier court documents show Hu had links to a vanished Chinese oil tycoon, having allegedly helped provide him with billions of dollars in capital
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 6:31pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hu Huaibang, former chairman of the China Development Bank, is being investigated for “a serious disciplinary violation”, according to a statement from the Communist Party’s enforcement agency on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows

  • Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
  • Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

John Carter  

Updated: 11:08am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.