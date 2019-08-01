Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Politburo, China’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping, renewed its call for the government to tap the large potential for consumer spending by China’s growing urban middle class. Photo: EPA—EFE
China Economy

China’s consumers unwilling to spend income despite need to offset trade war impact, survey shows

  • People’s Bank of China survey of 18,600 residents from 31 provinces shows income constraints and preference for saving money trump willingness to spend
  • China has gradually shifted towards a consumption-driven growth model in recent years, but government needs to offer more incentives to overcome obstacles
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:02am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Politburo, China’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping, renewed its call for the government to tap the large potential for consumer spending by China’s growing urban middle class. Photo: EPA—EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China can turn US trade war ‘crisis into an opportunity’, says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint

  • Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
  • US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:27pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.