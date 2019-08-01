The Politburo, China’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping, renewed its call for the government to tap the large potential for consumer spending by China’s growing urban middle class. Photo: EPA—EFE
China’s consumers unwilling to spend income despite need to offset trade war impact, survey shows
- People’s Bank of China survey of 18,600 residents from 31 provinces shows income constraints and preference for saving money trump willingness to spend
- China has gradually shifted towards a consumption-driven growth model in recent years, but government needs to offer more incentives to overcome obstacles
Topic | China economy
The Politburo, China’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping, renewed its call for the government to tap the large potential for consumer spending by China’s growing urban middle class. Photo: EPA—EFE
The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China can turn US trade war ‘crisis into an opportunity’, says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint
- Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
- US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic | China economy
The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua