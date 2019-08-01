A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
China and US offer contrasting views on trade war talks, as Beijing confirms agricultural purchases underway
- China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms state and private companies have begun buying soybeans, pork and sorghum
- However, contrasting statements from each side suggest that a wider deal to end the trade war is not within reach
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows
- Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
- Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
