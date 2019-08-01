Channels

A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
China and US offer contrasting views on trade war talks, as Beijing confirms agricultural purchases underway

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms state and private companies have begun buying soybeans, pork and sorghum
  • However, contrasting statements from each side suggest that a wider deal to end the trade war is not within reach
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 7:30pm, 1 Aug, 2019

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows

  • Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
  • Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham  

John Carter  

Updated: 11:37pm, 31 Jul, 2019

