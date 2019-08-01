Channels

US President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on IP theft has stoked fears that racial discrimination is being used to prosecute Chinese scientists unfairly. Photo: AP
‘New red scare’ shrouds US-China tech war as Trump cracks down on intellectual property theft

  • More federal cases filed against Chinese firms since US launched initiative to combat intellectual property theft, economic espionage
  • Lawyers and Chinese scientists fear that prosecution is increasingly racially charged
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung  

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 2:19pm, 31 Jul, 2019

