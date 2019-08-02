Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s tariff threat pushing China to make final make-or-break choice, analysts say
- The US president has threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese imports from September 1
- Threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a ‘constructive’ round of talks in Shanghai aimed at ending the year-long trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Of the US$300 billion, mobile phones make up the largest portion at US$44.8 billion, followed by laptops at US$38.7 billion, toys at US$11.9 billion, and video game consoles at US$5.4 billion, according to US International Trade Commission figures. Photo: AP
Donald Trump ‘declares war on Christmas’, as new trade war tariff leaves firms with little room to manoeuvre
- The US president plans to impose 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods despite having agreed a ‘truce’ with Xi Jinping at the end of June in Japan
- Goods targeted for September 1 increase are often given as Christmas gifts, including mobile phones, laptops, toys, and video game consoles
Topic | US-China trade war
Of the US$300 billion, mobile phones make up the largest portion at US$44.8 billion, followed by laptops at US$38.7 billion, toys at US$11.9 billion, and video game consoles at US$5.4 billion, according to US International Trade Commission figures. Photo: AP