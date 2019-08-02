Vice-Premier Liu He (right) led China’s negotiating team with the United States in Shanghai this week. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s new trade war tariffs seen as attempt to force China’s hand in US talks
- US president has threatened 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods from September 1, blaming Beijing for not buying American farm goods
- Trade watchers suggest tariffs are less about agriculture and more of an attempt to force China’s hand in negotiations which resumed in Shanghai this week
Of the US$300 billion, mobile phones make up the largest portion at US$44.8 billion, followed by laptops at US$38.7 billion, toys at US$11.9 billion, and video game consoles at US$5.4 billion, according to US International Trade Commission figures. Photo: AP
Donald Trump ‘declares war on Christmas’, as new trade war tariff leaves firms with little room to manoeuvre
- The US president plans to impose 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods despite having agreed a ‘truce’ with Xi Jinping at the end of June in Japan
- Goods targeted for September 1 increase are often given as Christmas gifts, including mobile phones, laptops, toys, and video game consoles
