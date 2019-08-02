Channels

Shipping containers at South Korea’s Busan Port Terminal. A trade dispute between South Korea and Japan could affect talks between 16 countries in Beijing in the latest round of negotiations for a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Photo: Bloomberg
China pushes RCEP regional pact amid US trade war, Japan-Korea spat

  • China hosts meeting of trade ministers in Beijing to push a regional trade pact
  • Prospects of agreeing on a free trade deal by 16 countries remain uncertain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Aug, 2019

South Korean protesters hold signs reading "No Abe" during a candlelight rally denouncing Japan for its recent trade restrictions against Seoul on Thursday, August 1. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in warns Japan of retaliation for trusted export list removal

  • Tokyo said it did not intend for the move to affect relations with Seoul. But the South Korean president said his government would hold Japan responsible for what happens next
  • Moon Jae-in pledged that the ‘reckless’ economic measures would not cripple the country’s economy, in remarks that were televised live
Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg  

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 3:33pm, 2 Aug, 2019

