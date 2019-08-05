Channels

Bian Kong, or border control, is now a buzzword in reports about restrictions on Chinese tycoons and prominent political dissidents. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s mysterious ‘Bian Kong’ system that can bar anyone from entering or leaving the country

  • The controversial border control system is based on ‘vague’ laws and has been accused of being subject to political overreach
  • Cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun was placed on the list in June 2018 but still somehow managed to leave China and travel to the US in October
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:12am, 5 Aug, 2019

Of the US$300 billion, mobile phones make up the largest portion at US$44.8 billion, followed by laptops at US$38.7 billion, toys at US$11.9 billion, and video game consoles at US$5.4 billion, according to US International Trade Commission figures. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump ‘declares war on Christmas’, as new trade war tariff leaves firms with little room to manoeuvre

  • The US president plans to impose 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods despite having agreed a ‘truce’ with Xi Jinping at the end of June in Japan
  • Goods targeted for September 1 increase are often given as Christmas gifts, including mobile phones, laptops, toys, and video game consoles
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:58pm, 2 Aug, 2019

