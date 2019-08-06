Dalian Port’s earnings have fallen more than 30 per cent between 2013 and 2018, according to the group’s financial results. Photo: Xinhua
Can belt and road plan reverse sagging fortunes of China’s trade war-hit northeastern ports?
- The rust belt region is focused on drawing more firms from Japan and South Korea to use the subsidised sea-to-rail service, a signature of the Belt and Road Initiative
- Liaoning, which counts the United States as its fourth largest export market, is seeking to use Dalian port to connect with Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia
Topic | China economy
Dalian Port’s earnings have fallen more than 30 per cent between 2013 and 2018, according to the group’s financial results. Photo: Xinhua