Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks
- Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
- China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) blamed the drop “to unilateral trade protectionism, as well as expectations of more tariffs on China”. Photo: AP
China blames Donald Trump’s trade war tariff threat as yuan weakens below 7 to the US dollar
- First time yuan has dropped below level since offshore trading started in Hong Kong in 2010, and the lowest in the onshore market since April 2008
- Drop came only days after the US president threatened to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese products from September 1
