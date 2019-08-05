Baoshang Bank was taken over by the authorities in May. Photo: Reuters
All but one of China’s provincial level governments ran deficit at start of 2019, raising further funding fears
- Shanghai was the only authority that ran a surplus financial position in the first six months of the year
- News follows takeover of Baoshang Bank and bailout of Bank of Jinzhou, leaving local governments and financial institutions in need of capital or even help from Beijing
Topic | China economy
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) blamed the drop “to unilateral trade protectionism, as well as expectations of more tariffs on China”. Photo: AP
China blames Donald Trump’s trade war tariff threat as yuan weakens below 7 to the US dollar
- First time yuan has dropped below level since offshore trading started in Hong Kong in 2010, and the lowest in the onshore market since April 2008
- Drop came only days after the US president threatened to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese products from September 1
