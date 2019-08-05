Channels

China’s central bank linked the yuan’s decline to the additional US tariff threat on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa
China Economy

China exchange rate drop could continue into 2020 as it tries to offset US tariff impact, analysts say

  • Beijing’s decision to let yuan fall below key 7.0 level against US dollar means it has decided to use yuan as tool to fight the trade war, analysts said
  • Some analysts see yuan weakening to 7.2 to the US dollar, about a 5 per cent depreciation from its exchange rate before the start of the trade war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

He Huifeng  

Updated: 10:02pm, 5 Aug, 2019

