China’s central bank linked the yuan’s decline to the additional US tariff threat on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa
China exchange rate drop could continue into 2020 as it tries to offset US tariff impact, analysts say
- Beijing’s decision to let yuan fall below key 7.0 level against US dollar means it has decided to use yuan as tool to fight the trade war, analysts said
- Some analysts see yuan weakening to 7.2 to the US dollar, about a 5 per cent depreciation from its exchange rate before the start of the trade war
Topic | China economy
China’s central bank linked the yuan’s decline to the additional US tariff threat on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa