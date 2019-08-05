China disputes US claim that it is not buying American soybeans and other farm products. Photo: AP
China disputes Trump claim over US farm product purchases
- Senior economic planner says agricultural orders have been placed, but if they are down it is due to market conditions, not politics
- US President Donald Trump threatens extra tariffs from September 1, partly because China isn’t buying enough US produce
Topic | US-China trade war
China disputes US claim that it is not buying American soybeans and other farm products. Photo: AP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks
- Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
- China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters