SCMP
Yu Yongding is a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who consults Beijing on exchange rate policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US labelling China currency manipulator is ‘absurd’, threatens global recession, warns adviser

  • Yu Yongding, a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the ‘US is trying to start a currency war’
  • US Treasury Department made the decision after the yuan weakened below 7 to the US dollar on Monday
Topic |   Currency war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 12:49pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Yu Yongding is a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who consults Beijing on exchange rate policy. Photo: Bloomberg
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) blamed the drop "to unilateral trade protectionism, as well as expectations of more tariffs on China". Photo: AP
China Economy

China blames Donald Trump’s trade war tariff threat as yuan weakens below 7 to the US dollar

  • First time yuan has dropped below level since offshore trading started in Hong Kong in 2010, and the lowest in the onshore market since April 2008
  • Drop came only days after the US president threatened to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese products from September 1
Topic |   Currency war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:56am, 6 Aug, 2019

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) blamed the drop “to unilateral trade protectionism, as well as expectations of more tariffs on China”. Photo: AP
