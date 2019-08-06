Yu Yongding is a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who consults Beijing on exchange rate policy. Photo: Bloomberg
US labelling China currency manipulator is ‘absurd’, threatens global recession, warns adviser
- Yu Yongding, a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the ‘US is trying to start a currency war’
- US Treasury Department made the decision after the yuan weakened below 7 to the US dollar on Monday
Topic | Currency war
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) blamed the drop “to unilateral trade protectionism, as well as expectations of more tariffs on China”. Photo: AP
China blames Donald Trump’s trade war tariff threat as yuan weakens below 7 to the US dollar
- First time yuan has dropped below level since offshore trading started in Hong Kong in 2010, and the lowest in the onshore market since April 2008
- Drop came only days after the US president threatened to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese products from September 1
