Strategic Sports, a leading bike, motorcycle and extreme sports helmet production company backed by Hong Kong investors that has been producing in Dongguan in Guangdong province since the 1990s. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s exporters will be forced to downsize, cut jobs, relocate if Trump follows through with tariff threat

  • Last week US President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose new 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods on September 1
  • US-China trade war forcing forms to consider Vietnam, Indonesia and India with 25 per cent tariffs already in place on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

Updated: 6:12am, 7 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s tariff threat pushing China to make final make-or-break choice, analysts say

  • The US president has threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese imports from September 1
  • Threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a ‘constructive’ round of talks in Shanghai aimed at ending the year-long trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:37pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
