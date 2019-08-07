Strategic Sports, a leading bike, motorcycle and extreme sports helmet production company backed by Hong Kong investors that has been producing in Dongguan in Guangdong province since the 1990s. Photo: Handout
China’s exporters will be forced to downsize, cut jobs, relocate if Trump follows through with tariff threat
- Last week US President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose new 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods on September 1
- US-China trade war forcing forms to consider Vietnam, Indonesia and India with 25 per cent tariffs already in place on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic | China economy
Strategic Sports, a leading bike, motorcycle and extreme sports helmet production company backed by Hong Kong investors that has been producing in Dongguan in Guangdong province since the 1990s. Photo: Handout
Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s tariff threat pushing China to make final make-or-break choice, analysts say
- The US president has threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese imports from September 1
- Threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a ‘constructive’ round of talks in Shanghai aimed at ending the year-long trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump’s latest threat came less than 48 hours after the conclusion of a “constructive” round of talks in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg