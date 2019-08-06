The US Treasury Department’s labelling of China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 marked a significant escalation in the trade war and roiled global markets. Photo: Xinhua
China hits back at ‘currency manipulator’ label as Donald Trump ratchets up US trade war
- The People’s Bank of China called the move by the United States to label China a currency manipulator ‘wilful unilateral and protectionist behaviour’
- Markets slid on the potential of further escalation in US-China tensions, with analysts predicting more tariffs to come
Topic | Currency war
Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua
China says ‘no such thing’ as currency manipulation despite US claim it depreciated yuan exchange rate
- US Treasury declared China a ‘currency manipulator’ on Monday after the yuan fell below the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar for the first time since 2008
- People’s Bank of China says it has ‘refused to engage in a competitive devaluation’ despite the year-long trade war with the United States
