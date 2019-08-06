US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row
- Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since the 2009 global economy meltdown
- Washington labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’ after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
Topic | Currency war
US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua
China says ‘no such thing’ as currency manipulation despite US claim it depreciated yuan exchange rate
- US Treasury declared China a ‘currency manipulator’ on Monday after the yuan fell below the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar for the first time since 2008
- People’s Bank of China says it has ‘refused to engage in a competitive devaluation’ despite the year-long trade war with the United States
Topic | Currency war
Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua