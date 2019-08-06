Channels

US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row

  • Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since the 2009 global economy meltdown
  • Washington labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’ after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
Topic |   Currency war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:07pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China says ‘no such thing’ as currency manipulation despite US claim it depreciated yuan exchange rate

  • US Treasury declared China a ‘currency manipulator’ on Monday after the yuan fell below the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar for the first time since 2008
  • People’s Bank of China says it has ‘refused to engage in a competitive devaluation’ despite the year-long trade war with the United States
Topic |   Currency war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:45pm, 6 Aug, 2019

