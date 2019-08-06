The Shanghai FTZ has been expanded to include Lingang, an area reclaimed from the sea. Photo: Xinhua
China doubles size of Shanghai Free-Trade Zone to include Tesla town in drive to open markets
- FTZ expanded to encompass Lingang, the site of American carmaker’s new factory
- Tax incentives and exemptions offered to attract talent and infrastructure
Topic | China economy
Beijing responded to the claim it had failed to buy American farm products with a list of purchases – including 130,000 tonnes of soybeans. Photo: AFP
Trade war turns into blame game as China and US seek to shift global opinion
- Beijing has changed its strategy after Donald Trump’s new tariff threat following lacklustre talks in Shanghai, according to observers
- Both sides are trying to position themselves so that they’re not seen ‘as the culprit that causes a global economic downturn’
Topic | US-China trade war
