US trade representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on after posing for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo: AP
China keeps door open to September talks in Washington, despite trade war escalation
- Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, says Washington meeting in September likely to happen as planned
- Source briefed by US government said video conferences planned to lay groundwork for next round of face-to-face talks
Topic | US-China trade war
US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row
- Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since the 2009 global economy meltdown
- Washington labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’ after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
Topic | Currency war
