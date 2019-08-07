Channels

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on after posing for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo: AP
China Economy

China keeps door open to September talks in Washington, despite trade war escalation

  • Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, says Washington meeting in September likely to happen as planned
  • Source briefed by US government said video conferences planned to lay groundwork for next round of face-to-face talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Aug, 2019

US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row

  • Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since the 2009 global economy meltdown
  • Washington labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’ after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
Topic |   Currency war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:07pm, 6 Aug, 2019

