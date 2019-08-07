Channels

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City. Selling on Wall Street accelerated early on Monday as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan escalated the US-China trade war following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs last week. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China and US mutual mistrust brought economic superpowers to brink of currency war, analysts say

  • China allowed the yuan to weaken beyond a key level on Monday to follow market trends, but the timing was off, according to market watchers
  • Washington labelling China as a currency manipulator ratcheted up trade war but neglected Beijing’s rationale for allow the yuan to fall, others observed
Topic |   Currency war
Zhou Xin  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Aug, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House. The Treasury Department’s labelling of China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 marked a significant escalation in the trade war and roiled global markets. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China hits back at ‘currency manipulator’ label as Donald Trump ratchets up US trade war

  • The People’s Bank of China called the United States’ move to label China a currency manipulator ‘wilful unilateral and protectionist behaviour’
  • Markets slid on the potential further escalation in US-China tensions, with analysts predicting more tariffs to come
Topic |   Currency war
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Xie Yu  

Updated: 5:28am, 7 Aug, 2019

