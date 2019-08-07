Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City. Selling on Wall Street accelerated early on Monday as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan escalated the US-China trade war following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs last week. Photo: AFP
China and US mutual mistrust brought economic superpowers to brink of currency war, analysts say
- China allowed the yuan to weaken beyond a key level on Monday to follow market trends, but the timing was off, according to market watchers
- Washington labelling China as a currency manipulator ratcheted up trade war but neglected Beijing’s rationale for allow the yuan to fall, others observed
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House. The Treasury Department’s labelling of China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 marked a significant escalation in the trade war and roiled global markets. Photo: Xinhua
China hits back at ‘currency manipulator’ label as Donald Trump ratchets up US trade war
- The People’s Bank of China called the United States’ move to label China a currency manipulator ‘wilful unilateral and protectionist behaviour’
- Markets slid on the potential further escalation in US-China tensions, with analysts predicting more tariffs to come
