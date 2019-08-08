Channels

Beijing's controversial "Made in China 2025" is seen as a catalyst for the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

Beijing’s controversial ‘Made in China 2025’ plan is a linchpin of Northeastern rust belt’s future

  • Liaoning province, the rust belt’s biggest economy, is pinning its hopes on the industrial strategy to use technology to transform its lumbering industries and so revive growth
  • The plan which uses government subsidies to help firms cut reliance on foreign technology and imports has become a political flashpoint for the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:45am, 8 Aug, 2019

Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” is seen as a catalyst for the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
The Shanghai FTZ has been expanded to include Lingang, an area reclaimed from the sea. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China doubles size of Shanghai Free-Trade Zone to include Tesla town in drive to open markets

  • FTZ expanded to encompass Lingang, the site of American carmaker’s new factory
  • Tax incentives and exemptions offered to attract talent and infrastructure
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:49pm, 6 Aug, 2019

The Shanghai FTZ has been expanded to include Lingang, an area reclaimed from the sea. Photo: Xinhua
