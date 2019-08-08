Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” is seen as a catalyst for the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing’s controversial ‘Made in China 2025’ plan is a linchpin of Northeastern rust belt’s future
- Liaoning province, the rust belt’s biggest economy, is pinning its hopes on the industrial strategy to use technology to transform its lumbering industries and so revive growth
- The plan which uses government subsidies to help firms cut reliance on foreign technology and imports has become a political flashpoint for the US-China trade war
The Shanghai FTZ has been expanded to include Lingang, an area reclaimed from the sea. Photo: Xinhua
China doubles size of Shanghai Free-Trade Zone to include Tesla town in drive to open markets
- FTZ expanded to encompass Lingang, the site of American carmaker’s new factory
- Tax incentives and exemptions offered to attract talent and infrastructure
