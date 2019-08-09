China’s consumer inflation remained high in July, due in large part due to the cost of pork, with the African swine fever crisis ravaging the pig population in the world’s biggest consumer of pork. Photo: AFP
US trade war drives China’s producer prices into deflation, as pork prices send consumer inflation higher
- Producer price index (PPI) fell back into negative territory at minus 0.3 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, down from the flat reading in June
- Consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.8 per cent in July, the highest reading since February 2018, largely due to rising pork prices
Topic | China economy
China’s exports to the United States fell by 6.5 per cent last month. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s US trade slumps again, but exports rise due to higher demand from Asian neighbours
- China’s unexpected rise in exports in July was driven by trade with the likes of Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea to offset drop in sales to the United States
- US-China trade is tipped to continue to fall, with yuan devaluation unlikely to offset tariff effects, analysts said
Topic | US-China trade war
