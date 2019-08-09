The US President Donald Trump is attempting to force Vietnam to reduce its trade surplus with America and has threatened tariffs. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s ‘real threat’ of Vietnam tariffs sends ripples of anxiety through Southeast Asian nation
- The US president is keen to narrow America’s trade deficit and stop illegal transshipments from China looking to avoid trade war tariffs
- Vietnamese authorities are cracking down on illicit tariff dodging behaviour, but exporters worry that a ‘small batch could ruin it for everyone’
Topic | China economy
China’s overall trade surplus was US$45.06 billion in July, down from US$50.98 billion in June. This was ahead of the median poll by Bloomberg, which had predicted a balance of US$42.65 billion. Photo: EPA
China’s exports post surprise growth in July despite dramatic escalation in US trade war
- Exports grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year in July, two full months after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade war tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
- The data marks the anniversary of the US-China trade war, but does not factor in the latest threat of a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods
Topic | US-China trade war
