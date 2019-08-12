Incentives for Chinese car buyers were welcomed by the industry, but a report suggests sales have lost momentum. Photo: AFP
China’s consumer spending expected to weaken further this year as result of escalating US trade war tensions
- Job and income growth uncertainty means consumers remain cautious about spending
- Retail sales growth for July predicted to slow as effect of cars sales incentives wear off
Topic | China economy
Incentives for Chinese car buyers were welcomed by the industry, but a report suggests sales have lost momentum. Photo: AFP
China’s consumer inflation remained high in July, due in large part due to the cost of pork, with the African swine fever crisis ravaging the pig population in the world’s biggest consumer of pork. Photo: AFP
US trade war drives China’s producer prices into deflation, as pork prices send consumer inflation higher
- Producer price index (PPI) fell back into negative territory at minus 0.3 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, down from the flat reading in June
- Consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.8 per cent in July, the highest reading since February 2018, largely due to rising pork prices
Topic | China economy
China’s consumer inflation remained high in July, due in large part due to the cost of pork, with the African swine fever crisis ravaging the pig population in the world’s biggest consumer of pork. Photo: AFP