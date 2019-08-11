Donald Trump tweeted that China was desperate to settle the dispute. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump tweets China wants a trade deal ‘so badly’, ahead of next round of talks in Washington
- US President tweets that Beijing needs an agreement because ‘thousands’ of firms are leaving because of his tariffs
- Claim comes as attitudes harden in Beijing after currency manipulation charge
Topic | US-China trade war
After trade talks in Shanghai last week, US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: AP
China ‘needs to do more’ to adjust foreign policy and win friends as trade war with US rolls on
- Beijing needs to rethink priorities after years of taking assertive stance that has made other nations wary, according to government adviser and academic
- It has been seeking to mend ties with nations including Japan and India as confrontation with Washington ‘more likely to be accelerated than mitigated’
