Donald Trump tweeted that China was desperate to settle the dispute. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump tweets China wants a trade deal ‘so badly’, ahead of next round of talks in Washington

  • US President tweets that Beijing needs an agreement because ‘thousands’ of firms are leaving because of his tariffs
  • Claim comes as attitudes harden in Beijing after currency manipulation charge
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 4:08pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
After trade talks in Shanghai last week, US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China ‘needs to do more’ to adjust foreign policy and win friends as trade war with US rolls on

  • Beijing needs to rethink priorities after years of taking assertive stance that has made other nations wary, according to government adviser and academic
  • It has been seeking to mend ties with nations including Japan and India as confrontation with Washington ‘more likely to be accelerated than mitigated’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 8:13am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
